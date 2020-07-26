Former model C schools 'revolt' against closure

A source at the school said it would bring back all grades because it had an average of only 16 pupils per class.

"A lot of ex-Model C schools are bringing back all grades early," said the source. "The reality is that the inequalities between the rich and poor schools will always be there."

The Western Cape education department said 395 applications had been received from schools between June 6 and July 6 asking to bring back more grades.

The province's education director-general, Brian Schreuder, said that because Motshekga's directives were still in place, schools that had applied for "deviations" to bring back other grades may do so.

Motshekga asked schools to make arrangements with parents for pupils to get school work during the month-long break. She said pupils should be given work when they came to collect food at schools. However, it was unlikely this would take place at most township and rural schools.

Ben Machipi, general secretary of the Professional Educators Union, said teachers' unions would meet basic education director-general Mathanzima Mweli tomorrow to discuss the rationale for not including private schools in the president's order for the month-long closure.

"I want to know why some former Model C schools are going back during the break. This will widen the inequalities between the rich and poor schools even further," he said.

Commenting on the suspension of classes, professor Martin Gustafsson of Stellenbosch University said that the most serious impact might be felt by those matriculating a decade from now.

"Learners currently in the early grades experience a learning process that is delicate and particularly sensitive to interruptions. If foundational skills are not properly established in the early grades, this can have an impact lasting the entire lives of people.

"There will clearly have to be exceptional mark adjustments this year" for pupils writing the matric exams, he said.

Professor Chika Sehoole, dean of education at the University of Pretoria, said it would be "a tough call" for the grades that have not yet been phased in to catch up with the syllabus.

"Never in the history of our democracy have learners had to be out of school for such a long time. It will require extraordinary measures to save the academic year.

"The unfortunate situation of the measures that are being devised is that either way, poor and working-class children will be at the receiving end."