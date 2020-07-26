Job losses in SA: Covid-19 victims are not only the sick

Guilt-ridden over retrenching his entire staff, creative director Warren le Grange now contemplates declaring bankruptcy.

Five years after Le Grange, 38, founded his live-event business Khoi Kreative, the lockdown has shattered his dreams, striking just as the agency was in the process of bringing US rapper Cardi B to SA for a concert.

Le Grange said he had lost an estimated R30m in income he was expecting from live entertainment such as a four-city tour by the PAW Patrol show and a Boyz II Men concert. He and his fiancée are in the process of selling their Sandton home and a car.

“Next would be closing down and probably declaring bankruptcy because of all the debt.”

— Leonie Wagner