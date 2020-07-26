Land Invasions
Lockdown’s jobless set up new homes in Cape nature reserve
Elias Maliwa cleared his plot this week to build a home in a new informal settlement dubbed Sanitiser.
The densely vegetated Driftsands Nature Reserve in Mfuleni, not far from Cape Town airport, was a hive of activity, with hundreds of Maliwa's new neighbours moving in.
Sanitiser is one site of the land invasions that began last week. Shack settlements have popped up in areas ranging from Mfuleni, Delft and Khayelitsha to Dunoon, Milnerton and Nyanga.
Clashes with the authorities have damaged buildings, including a Covid-19 clinic, and also cars, fire engines and ambulances.
The City of Cape Town said the invasions were "orchestrated". Many land invaders told the Sunday Times this week that they had joined spontaneous movements after being evicted by backyard landlords for not paying rent during the lockdown.
Police watched from a distance as Maliwa, 66, prepared his plot on Thursday. He said his previous home, a shack in Khayelitsha, flooded when it rained.
Maliwa said they had been told the land belonged to the Western Cape Nature Conservation Board and that court action was pending, "but we do not even know who that is or why they own land here".
Parts of the reserve have been split into two neighbourhoods, Sanitiser and Covid, then subdivided into hundreds of plots.
Last week the board obtained an interdict in the high court in Cape Town against the invaders. Judge Taswell Papier banned further occupations pending an eviction application but said the order did not apply to those who had moved in two days before the ruling.
He said the South African Human Rights Commission should monitor implementation of his order and asked the invaders and board to report back to him by August 4.
In nearby Delft, Sibongile Mnamata, 40, lamented the destruction by Cape Town officials of her new shack in Corona Village.
The mother of three was among many who moved on Monday to a field owned by the municipality. "We are all backyarders who have lost jobs," said Mnamata.
"This field has been standing empty for more than 20 years. It has been used as a dump site and there have been a number of occasions where dead people and foetuses have been dumped here."
Mayor Dan Plato said 357ha of private and public land had been invaded in the past two years, with 17 invasions in the past week.
"What appears to be mostly orchestrated attempts to invade land and illegally occupy city projects are threatening housing and human settlements projects to the value of some R1.3bn," said Plato.
"This comes in the wake of various activist bodies, political parties, pronouncements from the highest office-bearers and court cases which are primarily contributing to the spike in attempts to illegally occupy land and developments in Cape Town."
Malusi Booi, mayoral committee member for human settlements, said the city had demolished 2,020 structures on invaded land. He said landlords are not allowed to evict tenants. "We can't allow anarchy to prevail."
Social Justice Coalition secretary Axolile Notywala said the invasions were "a result of numerous failures in all levels of government" to deal with poverty.
"The DA assumption is that the instigators are ANC ward councillors. You should speak to people, they don't want to hear anything about ward councillors. They are saying that ward councillors have failed them," he said.
Bonginkosi Madikizela, the DA's Western Cape leader, blamed "politically driven criminals" trying to soil the party's reputation. "We believe that these delinquents were emboldened by opportunistic visits by the police minister, Bheki Cele, and interpreted these visits as a licence to break the law."
