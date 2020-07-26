Lockdown’s jobless set up new homes in Cape nature reserve

Elias Maliwa cleared his plot this week to build a home in a new informal settlement dubbed Sanitiser.

The densely vegetated Driftsands Nature Reserve in Mfuleni, not far from Cape Town airport, was a hive of activity, with hundreds of Maliwa's new neighbours moving in.

Sanitiser is one site of the land invasions that began last week. Shack settlements have popped up in areas ranging from Mfuleni, Delft and Khayelitsha to Dunoon, Milnerton and Nyanga.

Clashes with the authorities have damaged buildings, including a Covid-19 clinic, and also cars, fire engines and ambulances.

The City of Cape Town said the invasions were "orchestrated". Many land invaders told the Sunday Times this week that they had joined spontaneous movements after being evicted by backyard landlords for not paying rent during the lockdown.

Police watched from a distance as Maliwa, 66, prepared his plot on Thursday. He said his previous home, a shack in Khayelitsha, flooded when it rained.