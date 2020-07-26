News

North West set for reshuffle battle

26 July 2020 - 00:00 By APHIWE DEKLERK

North West premier Job Mokgoro is set to clash with his provincial ANC colleagues after insisting that he will reshuffle the provincial cabinet this week.

Mokgoro, who recovered from Covid-19 a week ago, told the Sunday Times it was his prerogative to appoint and remove members of the provincial cabinet and not that of the ANC interim provincial leadership...

