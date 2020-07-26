North West set for reshuffle battle
26 July 2020 - 00:00
North West premier Job Mokgoro is set to clash with his provincial ANC colleagues after insisting that he will reshuffle the provincial cabinet this week.
Mokgoro, who recovered from Covid-19 a week ago, told the Sunday Times it was his prerogative to appoint and remove members of the provincial cabinet and not that of the ANC interim provincial leadership...
