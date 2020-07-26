Turning homes into hospitals eases pressure on overwhelmed doctors, nurses

When she tested positive for Covid-19, Durban pilot Fathima Khan Gabie had a mini hospital ward set up in her home, with care from a nurse, doctors and a psychologist.

Khan, who is CEO of her own flight school, was relieved not to have to go to hospital when she suffered breathing problems, temperature spikes and dizziness.

Overcrowded wards and overwhelmed health-care professionals have prompted some private doctors to create Covid-19 “wards” in patients’ homes. Many patients refuse to go to hospital for fear of not seeing their families again. Others have been turned away because of hospitals’ lack of capacity.

In Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, people have been treated at home by doctors. This is done through virtual house calls, medication packs and whatever equipment is necessary, such as oxygen meters, thermometers, blood-sugar and -pressure monitors.