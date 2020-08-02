Alan Winde pleads with Dlamini-Zuma: let the wine flow

Armed with data showing Covid-19 in retreat in the Western Cape, premier Alan Winde will plead with co-operative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and health minister Zweli Mkhize to open up the wine industry.



Winde has asked for a meeting with the ministers after watching infection graphs begin to dip downwards — and fearing the arrival of what he has termed a second and potentially deadlier pandemic of unemployment and hunger...