Alan Winde pleads with Dlamini-Zuma: let the wine flow
02 August 2020 - 00:05
Armed with data showing Covid-19 in retreat in the Western Cape, premier Alan Winde will plead with co-operative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and health minister Zweli Mkhize to open up the wine industry.
Winde has asked for a meeting with the ministers after watching infection graphs begin to dip downwards — and fearing the arrival of what he has termed a second and potentially deadlier pandemic of unemployment and hunger...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.