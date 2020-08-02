Confusion over matric reopening
02 August 2020 - 00:00
There is huge uncertainty and confusion over whether schools can legally open tomorrow for matric pupils, because their return date has not been gazetted.
This is according to school governing body associations and teacher unions, which have slammed the department of basic education for failing to gazette the new school dates, despite assurances that they would be published by Thursday...
