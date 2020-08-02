Covid-19 rips ANC apart

The pro-Magashule group is said to have argued that if the party wants to deal with corruption it must also investigate the funding of internal elections, including the CR17 fund for Ramaphosa's bid for the ANC presidency at Nasrec in 2017, and probe leaders with close ties to the president.

"There is also this discussion around the fact that there needs to be consistency and that is also a big fight. We must go back and look at who paid for whose conference or campaign," said an NEC member.

Meanwhile, Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba told the Sunday Times there were no irregularities in the awarding of R850,000 worth of contracts to Rebantle Trading & Projects.

Ramathuba dismissed claims by sources in her department that she and the deputy minister are friends.

She said pictures circulating of the two of them together do not prove any friendship as they were taken at official functions and at a funeral.

Thembi Siweya denied playing any role in the tender.

Limpopo health department spokesperson Neil Shikwambana said: "MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba would like to put it categorically clear that she is not a friend to deputy minister Thembi Siweya."

According to the department, Hlulani Siweya's company was awarded a contract to deliver 16,450 face shields at R35 each, amounting to R576, 000. She could, however, confirm delivering only a third of this.

She insisted that this is the only business she has with the Limpopo government regarding PPE.

The department, however, said she also was paid R270,000 for the supply of 10,000 heavy-duty gloves.

The department insisted there was nothing untoward about Hlulani doing business with the province since her cousin, the deputy minister, does not work for the department.

Furthermore, the department said, Hlulani had quoted less than the rates stipulated by the National Treasury for emergency PPE procurement.

The department said the Treasury rate for face shields was set at R108 but Hlulani quoted R35, and the rate for heavy-duty gloves was R35 and she quoted R27.

Thembi cut her political teeth in Limpopo before her rise to national politics when she was appointed deputy minister last year.

The head of the health department in Limpopo, Thokozani Mhlongo, said the department had followed all relevant legislative prescripts in the appointment of Rebantle Trading and other companies.