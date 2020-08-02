Dendron Secondary School: Where matrics work day and night
02 August 2020 - 00:03
While many teenagers were spending the lockdown playing computer games or hanging out at the mall, matric pupils from Dendron Secondary School in rural Limpopo were completing the year’s syllabus by June.
Teaming up with parents, teachers at the school in Mogwadi, 61km north of Polokwane, opened their homes to the pupils, ensuring they were always supervised and assisted with homework...
