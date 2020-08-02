Judge rules that kids who possesses or uses cannabis cannot be criminals
02 August 2020 - 00:00
A law that criminalises children who possess or use cannabis has been declared unconstitutional by a Johannesburg high court judge.
Judge Ingrid Opperman said the way children were still being treated, two years after the Constitutional Court decriminalised cannabis possession and use for adults, was redolent of apartheid laws...
