Knysna’s endangered seahorses find a safe island stable

It’s 7cm long, 40-million years old, and loves dancing in the morning. Now scientists have discovered yet another curious characteristic of the Knysna seahorse — it prefers a man-made “mattress” to the seabed.



A new study of the endangered Hippocampus capensis, found only in three Garden Route estuaries, has found that the species is thriving inside the stony canal walls of a residential marina...