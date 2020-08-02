Oscar clears MEC, blames red tape
02 August 2020 - 00:08
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has given health MEC Sindiswa Gomba a glowing performance review, saying her successes have been shadowed by "few incidents" that attracted backlash on social media.
Mabuyane told the Sunday Times that the public criticism of Gomba was unfair as her department is on par with other provinces in fighting Covid-19...
