Red tape grounds Covid-19 aid flights

Covid-19 mercy flights that deliver food and medical supplies to about 10,000 people in SA's remotest regions have been grounded by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The volunteer pilots of Covid Flight are being investigated by the Hawks for allegedly breaching disaster management regulations by failing to get clearance to operate the flights.

But the organisation said numerous applications for permission from the transport department were ignored. "It's not like we just flew. We alerted the authorities to every flight," said operations director Felix Gosher.