The rise and fall of ANC power couple dubbed 'Walter and Albertina Sisulu of our time'

The tenders for pals scandal that has rocked Gauteng for the past two weeks could put an end to the political careers of a couple once touted as the "Walter and Albertina Sisulu of our time".



Bandile and Loyiso Masuku were rising stars in the ANC and considered to be among the next generation of unsullied leaders in a party dragged down by a large number of old leaders with corruption allegations hanging over their heads. ..