'Threat' on Malusi Gigaba's life probed

Hawks investigate wife Norma after 'death threat' against Malusi

The glamorous wife of former cabinet minister Malusi Gigaba spent a night behind bars this weekend for allegedly trashing his close friend's car - but also because the Hawks believe she could be involved in a conspiracy against her husband.



Gigaba has vowed to "continue to do everything within my power to support [her] during this difficult period"...