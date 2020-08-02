News

'We never exonerated David Mabuza' - ANC integrity commission

ANC integrity commission makes shock declaration on deputy president

02 August 2020 - 00:04 By APHIWE DEKLERK and S'THEMBILE CELE

The ANC integrity commission has never cleared Deputy President David Mabuza of allegations of wrongdoing stemming from his time as premier of Mpumalanga.

The stunning revelation comes in a report dated July 6 that was tabled at a meeting of the national executive committee (NEC) this weekend by the commission's chair, George Mashamba...

