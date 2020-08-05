FREE WEBINAR | SA's war against gender-based violence
Register now for the Sunday Times Dialogues online discussion on August 7 at 12pm
05 August 2020 - 18:03
Gender-based violence is one of the greatest scourges of our time. It affects all South Africans, sparing no race or class community.
In honour of Women’s Month, the first edition of the Sunday Times Dialogues, brought to you by Brand South Africa, will include five experts on the subject – from law-enforcement and non-governmental organisations to policy-makers and activists – to ascertain what is being done about it.
Panellists include:
- Mary Makgaba – CEO, People Opposing Women Abuse
- Sarah Mokwebo – board member, OR Tambo School of Leadership
- Mbuyiselo Botha – commissioner, Commission for Gender Equality
- Dr Lesley Ann Foster – executive director, Masimanyane Women's Rights International
- Carina Coetzee – senior public prosecutor: sexual offences and community affairs unit, National Prosecuting Authority
Event details:
Date: Friday August 7 2020
Time: 12pm–1.30pm
Cost: Free
To register, click here >>