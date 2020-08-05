FREE WEBINAR | SA's war against gender-based violence

Gender-based violence is one of the greatest scourges of our time. It affects all South Africans, sparing no race or class community.

In honour of Women’s Month, the first edition of the Sunday Times Dialogues, brought to you by Brand South Africa, will include five experts on the subject – from law-enforcement and non-governmental organisations to policy-makers and activists – to ascertain what is being done about it.

Panellists include:

Mary Makgaba – CEO, People Opposing Women Abuse

Sarah Mokwebo – board member, OR Tambo School of Leadership

Mbuyiselo Botha – commissioner, Commission for Gender Equality

Dr Lesley Ann Foster – executive director, Masimanyane Women's Rights International

Carina Coetzee – senior public prosecutor: sexual offences and community affairs unit, National Prosecuting Authority

Event details:

Date: Friday August 7 2020

Time: 12pm–1.30pm

Cost: Free