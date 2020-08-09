Covid-19 numbers down in Khayelitsha, once SA’s worst-hit area

Khayelitsha was the worst-hit area in SA when Covid-19 community transmission took hold, but less than five months after its first case the country’s second-biggest township is beating the odds.

After watching the Cape Town township record only 164 new transmissions in the week until Friday — compared with 625 in the last week of June — Western Cape premier Alan Winde said the decline was not a result of fewer tests being done as the province targeted the most vulnerable residents for testing.

“We have seen the number continue declining even during the period with the risk-adjusted testing strategy in place,” he said.

Reliable indicators are telling the same story: the township has seen a drop in infections among health workers, a drop in hospitalisations and, most significantly, in deaths.

“Many of our hotspots have developed very different trajectories and we are still working to understand exactly what has caused this,” said Winde.