Covid-19 pandemic: MSF shifts focus from Khayelitsha to Butterworth

As the pressure on medical facilities drops in the Western Cape, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has begun decommissioning its 60-bed field hospital in Khayelitsha and moving resources to Butterworth in the Eastern Cape.

By Thursday, the field hospital run by the international humanitarian group at Thusong Community Sports Hall had fewer than 20 patients, compared with 52 when Covid-19 infections peaked in the Western Cape.

MSF spokesperson Sean Christie said that with the rate of infections under control in Cape Town, the request for help from the Butterworth Hospital had been timely.

The town has recorded about 1,800 coronavirus cases.