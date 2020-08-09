Gauteng suspends official involved in irregular awarding of PPE contracts

The net is closing on crooked officials and companies suspected of defrauding the Gauteng health department of hundreds of millions of rands by inflating the prices of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other Covid-19-related goods.

The Sunday Times can today reveal that provincial health authorities this week suspended a procurement executive after slapping her with a raft of financial misconduct charges. This comes as the Hawks in Gauteng launch a fraud investigation into the supply of PPE to the department.

Thandi Pino, the health department's supply chain chief director, was suspended on Friday morning. Pino's suspension - the first in the province in connection with Covid-19 procurement irregularities - was on the recommendation of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), asked by premier David Makhura in May to investigate any corruption in the awarding of PPE contracts.

The SIU also opened a Covid fraud case at the Johannesburg Central Police Station this week. SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyagosaid the case involves three companies, which he would not name.

A police general who spoke on condition of anonymity told the Sunday Times that "it is a fraud case and the crime was committed on March 30. No-one has been charged as yet."