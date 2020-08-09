'It has been a challenging time': Women working on Covid-19 frontline

Sehoma says SA’s patent system is weak and should “allow more manufacturers to produce ... to respond to Covid-19”.

She says exclusive licensing is the enemy of public health during the pandemic because it forces governments to rely on a single manufacturer for vital equipment.

“Without competition ... prices can soar,” she said. “We are advocating for patent law reform as some of these laws are not favourable to safeguard public health.

“We are pushing for more local investment for the development of Covid-19 equipment, be it testing kits or scarce protective gear. There has to be more political will from the government in order to achieve this.” — Sipokazi Fokazi