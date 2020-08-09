Schools back, but will there be room?

With matrics set to write final exams in less than three months, two provincial education departments reported low attendances after a week-long break.

There is also concern that schools will not have enough classroom space for social distancing when other grades return on August 24.

In addition to phasing in grade 7s tomorrow, most former Model C schools will bring back other grades, having been given permission by the provinces.

Western Cape and Northern Cape schools had 70% of matrics returning this week, according to figures supplied to the Sunday Times.

In Mpumalanga 83% of matrics returned and 80% in North West. Despite the Eastern Cape's water and sanitation woes, 94% of grade 12 pupils returned.

In its school readiness report, presented to the Eastern Cape legislature on Thursday, the education department said reports from districts "clearly indicate that grade 12 learners are determined to work hard" during the rest of this year.