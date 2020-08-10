PODCAST | The collateral death toll of Covid-19

According to the official figures released on Sunday night, 10,408 people have died in SA as a result of the coronavirus.

While more than 10 000 deaths is already a significant number, funeral parlours have reported a spike in the funerals they are being required to cater for. They report numbers which are much higher than the official reported death toll.

So what are we dealing with?

Our reporter Graeme Hosken spent the week combing through the death-toll figures with SA’s undertakers.

Here is what he found out: