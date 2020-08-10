News

Boots on the ground: behind SA's national lockdown

PODCAST | The collateral death toll of Covid-19

10 August 2020 - 13:20 By Paige Muller, Alex Patrick and Graeme Hosken
There was a significant spike in funeral services during July 2020, according to funeral parlours across the country.
Image: AFP/ GUILLEM SARTORIO

According to the official figures released on Sunday night, 10,408 people have died in SA as a result of the coronavirus.  

While more than 10 000 deaths is already a significant number, funeral parlours have reported a spike in the funerals they are being required to cater for. They report numbers which are much higher than the official reported death toll.

So what are we dealing with?

Our reporter Graeme Hosken spent the week combing through the death-toll figures with SA’s undertakers. 

Here is what he found out: 

This short podcast series follows Sunday Times reporter Alex Patrick and senior reporter Graeme Hosken as they track, record and reflect on the real events and people that make up SA’s biggest Covid-19 news stories.

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Player.fm | Pocket Casts.

