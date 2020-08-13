News

Sunday Times Politics Weekly

PODCAST | Is SA ready for lockdown level 2?

13 August 2020 - 16:21 By Mawande Amashabalala, Aphiwe De Klerk, S'thembile Cele and Paige Muller
President Cyril Ramaphosa has been in consultations with advisers before a possible move to lockdown level 2, which will need the approval from the coronavirus command council and cabinet.
Image: GCIS

The president was in consultation on Wednesday night before an expected move to lockdown level 2. But the decision​, following the urging of directors-general, hinges on a nod from the virus command council and the cabinet.

In this episode of the Sunday Times Politics Weekly podcast, the politics team considers SA's readiness to enter level 2 and what that may entail.

