Sunday Times Politics Weekly
PODCAST | Is SA ready for lockdown level 2?
13 August 2020 - 16:21
The president was in consultation on Wednesday night before an expected move to lockdown level 2. But the decision, following the urging of directors-general, hinges on a nod from the virus command council and the cabinet.
In this episode of the Sunday Times Politics Weekly podcast, the politics team considers SA's readiness to enter level 2 and what that may entail.
