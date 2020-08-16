Alarm, anger over state instruction to test bodies for Covid-19

A new directive from the health department that anyone who dies of natural causes outside a hospital be tested for Covid-19 before a death certificate is issued has thrown the funeral industry into confusion.

The instruction, issued on Wednesday by health director-general Sandile Buthelezi, has sparked anger and confusion among undertakers and health professionals who say it will delay burials and pose health risks.

A body cannot be buried or cremated before a death certificate has been issued.

The new regulation is aimed at improving statistics on the number of Covid-19-positive people dying outside of hospitals. This data could affect SA’s Covid-19 death toll, which is currently 2%. Health experts believe the number could be four times higher.

The directive states that “testing must be done before the human remain[s] are released to the funeral undertaker”.

Those in the profession said it would cause chaos. A concern was that bodies would potentially remain in homes with families for a day or more before a doctor could do a swab. This would cause trauma for families and loved ones, they said.

But, after an urgent but inconclusive virtual meeting with undertakers and doctors on Thursday, the department yesterday told the Sunday Times the Covid test could be done at undertakers’ mortuaries.