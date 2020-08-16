Cheers all round as Ramaphosa lifts bans, puts SA back on road to recovery

President Cyril Ramaphosa last night swept aside most of the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in a bold move intended to restart an economy shattered by nearly five months of lockdown.

Level 2 takes effect from midnight tomorrow, when restrictions on booze, cigarettes, interprovincial travel and personal and family visits will largely fall away. Bans will remain on spectators at live sport, and on international travel.

However, bars, taverns and restaurants will be able to serve alcohol to sitting patrons until 10pm.

The president's announcement comes after a week of intense consultations, highlighted by pleas and warnings from the business sector that SA's economy is on its knees and that urgent action is needed.

The new regulations will be especially well received by the tourism sector, which has been warning of a jobs bloodbath of up to 600,000 posts unless interprovincial travel is permitted again.