Dig deeper into Covid-19 graft, urges Bathabile Dlamini

"I think if he can do that to his child, it means he can be objective. I have confidence in my leaders, I think they are going to use their objectivity."

Dlamini said that in the wake of the economic collapse brought about by the pandemic, the ANC seriously needs to rethink the design of the economy and structures of the government that have not been built to accommodate the needs of a democratic SA.

"This thing is also about systemic apartheid institutions that were made to benefit a few. If we don't change that structural system we won't get far. Even government systems, we were co-opted into using them, we have not come up with a system that benefits the poor. That is the gist of our problems: we are a capitalist country and we have decided on starting with a mixed economy."