'Get fully dressed': Teachers told to ditch pyjamas while working from home

The department of basic education has advised teachers not to work at home in their pyjamas.

"Get fully dressed - a day in your pyjamas is likely to be a lot less productive as your brain will keep trying to put you in a non-work mode," says a recent 65-page handbook that was developed by the department.

It is aimed at teachers aged 60 and older, as well as those with underlying medical conditions, who have applied for a concession from provincial education departments to work from home.

The document advises teachers to go through the same morning routine as if preparing for school because "you're not on holiday". They are told to set a specific time to be at work.