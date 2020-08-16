Poetry

IN PICS | Meet the Melville poet swapping poetry for cash

A poet walks the streets of a Joburg suburb, offering her book of poems for sale or perhaps a recitation if the punter is in the mood. The love she has found on the streets, says the petite woman known as Shorty, has her walking tall

It’s just after sunset on one of Melville’s dimly lit streets and Thabile Gloria Mtshali is setting up her bed. She lays down a sheet of cardboard followed by six blankets. She says they’ll do little to protect her from the August wind.



Clutching her gold notebook and a pen, she recites a poem...