Internal feud rages in SIU as it tries to probe Covid corruption

Last month President Cyril Ramaphosaissued a proclamation authorising the unit to investigate all allegations of government procurement irregularities in relation to Covid-19.

The proclamation followed wide spread outrage at revelations that public officials were dishing out contracts worth hundreds of millions of rands to politically connected business people, friends and family without following tender processes.

In his letter, Mguli accuses Mothibi of governing by decree and reducing the SIU’s executive committee to a powerless structure while he “runs the organisation like a chaotic small enterprise, where he is like a school principal and others are his pupils”.

He alleges that, among other things, Mothibi “conspired ” to retrench an executive; ignores protocols, resulting in “poorly conceived ” investigations; excluded key executives from the planning for an SIU tribunal, which resulted in operational set backs; sidelines executives who challenge his decisions; allows unions to appoint people to positions for which they are not qualified; “monopolises” executive committee meetings by cutting off questions; and is “in decisive, confused … and unable to make decisions on critical issues”.

Mguli said the SIU head relied “excessively ” on costly external legal opinions, despite the unit having its own legal capacity.

Mothibi, through his spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago, said Mguli’s complaint had been orchestrated to tarnish the name of the SIU, and could be motivated by the fact that Mguli is being investigated following allegations of recruitment irregularities.

“These allegations were laid by Nehawu [National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union],” Kganyago said.

Mguli denied this, saying there was no investigation against him. The claim that he hired an employee irregularly was conceived by Nehawu to get back at him for questioning the union, he said.

Several other SIU members who spoke to the Sunday Times on condition of anonymity said they were also concerned at the “excessive ” use of external law firms.

One complained about Mothibi’s relationship with Nehawu.