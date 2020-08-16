'Lying' Nomgcobo Jiba to face fraud, perjury charges over Booysen case

Former acting national director of public prosecutions Nomgcobo Jiba is set to be charged with fraud and perjury for allegedly lying under oath about evidence against a former top cop.



After three Pretoria high court judges ruled three years ago that a decision by former national director of public prosecutions Shaun Abrahams to drop the charges against her was unlawful and irrational, obliging him to reinstate the case, the case is going ahead. The NPA in Pretoria decided in March to prosecute Jiba for perjury and fraud in a case involving former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen. She will be tried in the Pretoria regional court...