Rethink on Saldanha manganese ore storage

Environment minister Barbara Creecy has ordered Transnet Port Terminals (TPT) to clean up its act in Saldanha, where it has been storing tens of thousands of tons of manganese ore without an environmental impact assessment (EIA).



TPT started manganese ore exports in 2014, much to the dismay of the ship repair and oil & gas industries, which had to give up quay space at the Cape west coast port designated as an oil & gas sector hub...