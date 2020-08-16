SABC board denies parliament has right to halt retrenchments

The SABC board has told the parliamentary portfolio committee on communications (PCC) that it has no power to instruct it to halt retrenchments as it attempts to trim the fat at the struggling public broadcaster.



In a hard-hitting letter to committee chair Boyce Maneli seen by the Sunday Times, the board says Maneli's committee has no legal right to issue orders to Auckland Park about how to conduct restructuring...