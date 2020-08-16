State access to pension funds takes step closer
ANC policy proposals now in government discussion document
16 August 2020 - 00:03
The government is formally considering launching a state bank and amending pension fund regulations to allow state finance institutions to access retirement fund savings at favourable rates.
These proposals - mooted by the ANC in its own recovery plan last month - have now been included in an economic reconstruction and recovery plan drawn up by the cabinet's economic cluster...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.