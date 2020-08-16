Tech lifelines keep human touch alive in the time of Covid-19

Infected with Covid-19, gravely ill Walter Bowers was not alone when he turned 100 in the high-care ward of a Sandton hospital.

A video call allowed his daughter, Jenny Cottrell, to be right there to mark his milestone birthday. And during Bowers’ marathon stay at Mediclinic Sandton in Johannesburg, she was able to monitor and virtually “visit” him.

The lack of human connection to contain the spread of the virus has been one of the toughest challenges faced by patients, their families and health-care workers. But thanks to technology, more hospitals across SA are helping ease the fear and stress using various approaches to link patients with their families.

The Mediclinic private hospital group has been facilitating virtual conversations between patients and their families at all its facilities through Zoom and similar technology.

Dr Stefan Smuts, chief clinical officer of Mediclinic Southern Africa, said nurses and patient experience managers have been linking families with their loved ones via tablets to give them “some love and motivation to continue their recovery fight”.