News

Sunday Times Politics Weekly

PODCAST | Debate dates for the DA, SA faces Covid-19 corruption shame

19 August 2020 - 10:44 By MAWANDE AMASHABALALA, Aphiwe de klerk and STHEMBILE CELE
Mbali Ntuli challenged John Steenhuisen to a series of debates.
Image: MARTIN RHODES

In today's episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, the politics team discusses DA leader hopeful Mbali Ntuli throwing down the gauntlet on Monday by challenging interim leader John Steenhuisen to four televised debates as the race for the party's top position intensifies.

The team also deals with the global embarrassment facing SA as a result of continuing Covid-19 corruption scandals.

