Sunday Times Politics Weekly
PODCAST | Debate dates for the DA, SA faces Covid-19 corruption shame
19 August 2020 - 10:44
In today's episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, the politics team discusses DA leader hopeful Mbali Ntuli throwing down the gauntlet on Monday by challenging interim leader John Steenhuisen to four televised debates as the race for the party's top position intensifies.
The team also deals with the global embarrassment facing SA as a result of continuing Covid-19 corruption scandals.
