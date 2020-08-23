News

Cape baboons' poor teeth reveal ills of high-calorie sugary craving

Bobby Jordan Journalist
23 August 2020 - 00:00

Cape Town's famously hungry baboons may be harming their health by pilfering high-calorie human food.

Baboons from the Cape Peninsula are heavier and have worse teeth than a group from the Eastern Cape, and show early signs of future diabetes, a new study has found...

