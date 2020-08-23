Diko's 'proxy' made an 800% mark-up on PPEs, medical supplies - SIU

Rabali also details the inflation of prices. She says Royal Bhaca submitted a quote for a million bio-hazard health-care boxes at R40 a box and a million bio-hazard health-care disposable bags at R7 to the department on March 30.

On the very same day, Royal Bhaca was awarded the contract for R47m. The commitment letter awarding the contract was signed by Thandy Pino - chief director of supply chain management - as was a second signed two days later for hand sanitiser and masks, a contract worth R78.7m.

Pino had only been appointed four days earlier and did not have the authority to award the contracts.

Rabali says that according to Pino, who also deposed to an affidavit, Lehloenya invited people to tender via e-mail and phone calls and instructed officials to assist some of the suppliers, including Royal Bhaca, to become compliant with the requirements of the government's central supplier database.

Pino stated that when she telephoned a representative of Royal Bhaca, the "true caller application" on her cellphone identified the representative as Mr Diko.

Rabali says: "She then immediately inquired from Ms Lehloenya as to why the department was 'using a company that is owned by someone who is very well-known politically'. She further advised her that Royal Bhaca 'needs to go away'. Ms Lehloenya's response was that "the MEC wants his people". She said she had signed the commitment letters on Lehloenya's instructions.

Rabali says she interviewed Jonathan Maake, MD of the company Mediwaste, from which Royal Bhaca and Ledla sourced the disposable bags and health-care boxes that they then sold on to the department.

Maake said they had agreed that he would sell the disposable bags to Royal Bhaca for 75c per bag (although later in the affidavit, Rabali says Mediwaste sold the bags to Ledla at 95c per bag). Royal Bhaca, and then Ledla, went on to sell them to the department for R7 per bag, " which translates to R7m for one million bags", Rabali states.

"Royal Bhaca therefore stood to make a profit of R6.25m (R7m paid to it by GDH less the R750,000 Royal Bhaca had to pay Mediwaste). For Royal Bhaca, this represents a profit of about 800%."