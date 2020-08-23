Doctors' Covid-19 helpline hangs up

After receiving more than 40,000 calls and reaching more than 10-million South Africans in five months, SA's Covid-19 Doctors on Call has hung up the phone.

The programme, in which 450 doctors responded to calls about the potentially deadly coronavirus, came to an end this week.

One of its founders, Dr Anuschka Coovadia, said it was time for the doctors to return to their usual duties.

"The need for health-care services has evolved towards testing, occupational health care and clinical services. As such, our volunteers need to get back into their usual mode of practice and focus on supporting the reintegration of our communities back into the mainstream."