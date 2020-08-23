Food networks help alleviate some of Covid's hardships

Asanda Mthelekiso walked to his neighbour's home in Cape Town on Wednesday and handed a lunch box to Linda Mbewu, who filled it with a hot meal. Mthelekiso put it in his bag and took it home to eat.



It was like a takeaway restaurant, but no money changed hands. Instead, Mthelekiso is a beneficiary of a nationwide collection of community action networks (CANs) that have emerged during the lockdown. Privileged and underprivileged neighbourhoods are twinned so they can help each other...