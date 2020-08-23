Forensic report rubbishes money laundering claims against Ian Khama

In 2009, the director-general of Botswana's intelligence service, Isaac Kgosi, e-mailed German businessman Claus Colling to expect a transfer of $100m. Both used @protonmail addresses, according to court evidence from an investigator at Botswana's anti-corruption agency, Jako Hubona.



Hubona said the money originated from accounts opened at Botswana's reserve bank, the Bank of Botswana, by then president Ian Khama. Extracts from the e-mails are attached to Hubona's affidavit, filed in the Botswana high court...