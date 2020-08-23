Gauteng DG tipped to become Cyril Ramaphosa's first female consigliere

Such a move would help president consolidate power

Gauteng premier David Makhura's director-general, Phindile Baleni, is in line to become the most senior public servant in President Cyril Ramaphosa's government.



The Sunday Times can reveal that Baleni's name is among those considered to succeed outgoing presidency director-general Cassius Lubisi...