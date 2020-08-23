How Gauteng health official blew the whistle on irregular PPE contracts

In a lengthy response e-mailed the following day, Lehloenya defended herself against Pino's allegations. Lehloenya said she centralised procurement because SA was in a state of disaster. "Ms Pino seems to be struggling to understand that the country is operating under the Disaster Management Act, which means that it is not business as usual, hence I have centralised," she wrote.

Lehloenya also defended awarding contracts to companies that were not on the centralised database, saying that because of a global shortage of PPE, the department would buy it from anyone running a "legitimate businesses in SA".

She said she had explained the process in a meeting with provincial treasury officials.

"At the same meeting the CFO advised GPT [the Gauteng provincial treasury] of instances where supplies were obtained from service providers who were not on CSD [the centralised supplier database], that, however, these service providers could not be rejected as they had the required PPE at the required price," she wrote.

Lehloenya said she had put measures in place to ensure that the pricing of goods was in line with the Treasury's instruction, and denied that the "end users" or other departments were not consulted.

"It is concerning that Ms Pino would lie in her second week of work at GDOH [the Gauteng department of health]. Almost all commitment letters are written by Ms Pino," Lehloenya wrote.

She said Pino had "committed mistakes in almost all the [commitment] letters she drafted and sent to service providers. A commitment letter of R4.0-million was issued at R873.4-million. The service provider has advised that based on this commitment he made certain commitments which he cannot reverse. I am engaging with the service provider to accept the withdrawal of the letter and revert to the original order. Ms Pino has in the meantime replaced an incorrect commitment letter with another incorrect commitment letter."