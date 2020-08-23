Islamic TV station roiled by court claims
23 August 2020 - 00:00
Allegations of financial wrongdoing are flying between the directors, founders and former CEO of Africa's largest Islamic TV station, in what is claimed by some of the parties to be a back-door battle for control.
These include claims that hundreds of thousands of rands were used for a family wedding and the legal fees of its provisionally sequestrated founder...
