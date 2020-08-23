News

Islamic TV station roiled by court claims

23 August 2020 - 00:00 By GRAEME HOSKEN

Allegations of financial wrongdoing are flying between the directors, founders and former CEO of Africa's largest Islamic TV station, in what is claimed by some of the parties to be a back-door battle for control.

These include claims that hundreds of thousands of rands were used for a family wedding and the legal fees of its provisionally sequestrated founder...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. State access to pension funds takes step closer News
  2. 'Dress properly': teachers told to ditch pyjamas while working from home News
  3. Alarm, anger over state instruction to test bodies for Covid-19 News
  4. Internal feud rages in SIU as it tries to probe Covid corruption News
  5. ANC in new 'parliament power grab' News

Latest Videos

Back to fitness: Some gyms reopen after five-month break
'We encourage drinking,it's our livelihood': Behind the scenes as bottle store ...