KZN 'Islamophobe' gets prayer calls silenced

A judge has ordered an Isipingo Beach madrasah to silence its calls to prayer after a self-confessed Islamophobe, who lives two doors away, complained that "it gives the suburb a distinctly Muslim atmosphere" and interferes with his private space.



But the lawyer acting for Madrasah Taleemuddeen said he will immediately note an appeal against Durban high court judge Sidwell Mngadi's Friday ruling...