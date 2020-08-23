Man implicated in Mtwalume murders recalls 'hell after false arrest’
23 August 2020 - 00:00
A KwaZulu-Natal south coast man has gone into hiding after he was arrested, allegedly tortured and released after being implicated in the murder of five women.
Gcina “Sbuh” Njilo, 34, was released from custody on Monday after the National Prosecuting Authority said police had insufficient evidence against him...
