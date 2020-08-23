NEF's Zama Khanyile on empowering black women, raising son as a feminist
Zama Khanyile is a champion for women empowerment at the National Empowerment Fund. It’s time women stopped downplaying themselves and started being assertive, she tells Sue de Groot
Zama Khanyile keeps a close eye on her one-month-old son, who gives an occasional contented gurgle as his mother chats in their home in Broadacres, Johannesburg.
Looking relaxed and glamorous, during our photoshoot Khanyile deftly changes her own outfits while simultaneously changing her son's nappy and feeding him. But then, she is used to multitasking...
