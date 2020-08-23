Police's R540m lockdown purchase under spotlight

Before Sunset chair Lleka Putuka, who is also a pastor of the Christ Centred Chapel of Grace in Lethlabile, Brits, said the Hawks raided his house in May and seized his cellphone.

"It was during the first of week of May, but they have since returned my phone. They said they were investigating allegations that prices had been inflated."

Putuka said he had approached many government departments offering to supply masks.

"The police were frustrated. Prior to giving us the tender they had given it to others who didn't have the capacity to deliver," he said. "That is why they came to us to check if we had stock. It is quite disappointing that we made attempts to save lives and today we are being accused of corruption."

Ramabulana declined to elaborate on the investigation. "I will speak to my lawyer and I will get back to you if needs be," he said.

Tsa Bophelo director Martha Semakaleng Sedumedi said the company won the contract after responding to a request from the police for a quotation. "We delivered everything," she said. She said the company at first struggled to deliver and the police threatened to cancel the purchase. "They gave us an ultimatum and eventually we delivered."

The company, Sedumedi said, had ordered the masks from another supplier, added a small mark-up and then sold to the police. "We didn't do anything wrong."