'The past 12 months since the passing of Uyinene have not been easy for us'

In Cape Town, flowers and ribbons have appeared outside the Clareinch Post Office where Uyinene Mrwetyana was raped and murdered, as the community prepares to mark the first anniversary of her death tomorrow.



For her mother Noma, the anniversary of the death of her daughter - 19 years old and a student at the University of Cape Town at the time - is just the latest painful reminder of her loss...