Yearling delivers its groom owners a R1.2m result
23 August 2020 - 00:00
Never look a gift horse in the mouth - unless you intend rearing a potential champion racehorse and selling it for R1.2m.
That's the remarkable story of a group of stud farm staff outside Ceres in the Western Cape, who turned an act of goodwill into a cash windfall and future business opportunity...
